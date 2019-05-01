Have your say

DRIVERS are facing major delays in and out of Hayling Island after an incident.

Langstone Road is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic incident near Mill Lane.

Langstone Road. Picture: Ann Griffiths

The heaviest traffic is northbound heading out of Hayling Island, with drivers facing delays of more than an hour.

Exact details of the incident are not yet known.

