A cyclist who was killed when she crashed into a lorry has been named by police.

Tributes have been paid to Gina McWilliam, who was involved in the collision on the A259 at the junction with Salthill Road, near Chichester, just before 1.55pm on November 20.

Gina McWilliam. Picture: Sussex Police/Family handout

The 45-year-old, from Bosham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Gina’s family have paid tribute to her, calling the mother-of-one a ‘a friendly, smiley and bubbly person who wore her heart on her sleeve.’

The statement continued: ‘She enjoyed complimenting people and brightening up their day in ways that she couldn’t do for herself.

‘She was a hardworking mum who took great pride in her daughter and her job at the Co-operative.

‘She was awarded employee of the month and was extremely happy to have been recognised by all of the customers she had helped.

‘In her spare time she would enjoy spending time with her family and friends and would collect little ornaments for the house, she loved a bargain.

‘At night, she came alive and loved to show off her dancing and sing her heart out. She enjoyed going to live music concert, her favourite artist was Elvis Presley, whom she’d loved since her teenager years.

‘She will be remembered for taking an interest in people and taking the time to talk to them and was well loved by all of her family and friends. We will miss her dearly and are extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received.’