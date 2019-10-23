Heavy delays after broken down vehicle blocks lane on M27 near Fareham

Have your say

DRIVERS are being told to expect heavy delays on the M27 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

The vehicle is currently blocking a lane on the westbound carriageway near Junction 10.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic update account, tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle at J10/A32 #Fareham, heavy delays starting to build on approach.’

