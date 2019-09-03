Heavy delays due to blocked lane on A3 near Clanfield

DRIVERS have been warned to expect heavy delays on the A3 near Clanfield this morning.

A broken down vehicle between the A3M and Chalton Lane has blocked a lane and is causing traffic build up.

SEE ALSO: Audi spotted stuck in water at Portsmouth Harbour - before owner gets back in and drives off

Hampshire County Council’s live travel update Twitter account ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#A3 #Waterloovile - One lane BLOCKED northbound due to broken down vehicle between #A3M Horndean/Cowplain and Chalton Lane, heavy delays building.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth couple's fury at having to break into their own house after estate agents lose keys

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.