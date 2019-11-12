Heavy delays on M27 after accident at Portsmouth junction leaves lane blocked

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect heavy delays on the M27 this morning after an accident.

A lane is blocked on the M27 westbound carriagway at Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth, heavy delays on approach heading back onto #A27 and #A3’.

Delays are reportedly up to 30 minutes.

