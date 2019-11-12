Heavy delays on M27 after accident at Portsmouth junction leaves lane blocked

DRIVERS are being warned to expect heavy delays on the M27 this morning after an accident.

A lane is blocked on the M27 westbound carriagway at Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to RTI at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth, heavy delays on approach heading back onto #A27 and #A3’.

Delays are reportedly up to 30 minutes. 

