Heavy flooding causing disruption for travellers as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Have your say

HEAVY flooding is causing travel woe this morning after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

Downpours and strong winds battered the region yesterday and are expected to continue to hit the area until Saturday.

The adverse weather has resulted in flooding on the railway between Fareham and Eastleigh where some lines are blocked, South Western Railway has warned.

Train services running through these stations will be revised with disruption expected until midday.

Surface water making driving hazardous on the M27 westbound around junction 5 has also been been reported.

READ MORE: Two people forced to flee for safety after fire rips through bedroom

Bad weather is causing delays

A Met Office summary of today’s weather in the region said: 'Becoming dry though staying largely cloudy, any residual rain clearing northeast early morning. Wind strengthening during the afternoon, ahead of another spell of rain moving in from the south, heavy at times. A chance of coastal gales.’