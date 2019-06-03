Heavy traffic as A27 closed both ways after 'serious' crash in Titchfield

Have your say

A MAJOR road has been partly closed in both directions after a ‘serious’ crash.

Fareham police officers are on the scene of a collision on the A27, at Southampton Hill, in Titchfield.

Heavy traffic is building as a result of the incident and the road has been closed in both directions between St Margaret's Lane roundabout, Southampton Road and Titchfield Hill.

Live traffic maps from Google show congestion as far north as Segensworth Road and Bridge Street, in the south.

Fareham Police said on Twitter: ‘We’re dealing with a serious collision on the A27 Southampton Hill in #Titchfield.

‘The rd is closed in both directions between St Margaret’s Lane roundabout, Southampton Road & Titchfield Hill.

Police have said the crash is 'serious'

‘Diversions will be in place. Please be aware of delays & avoid the area if possible.’