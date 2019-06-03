Heavy traffic in Portsmouth after multi-vehicle crash on A27

MOTORISTS are being warned of heavy traffic in the city this morning following a crash.

The collision, which reportedly involved multiple vehicles, has caused the slip road to Hilsea Roundabout from the A27 to be closed this morning.

Heavy traffic on the A27. Picture: Highways England

Traffic camera pictures show heavy congestion as a result of the crash and motorists are being warned of delays.

Highways England have now said that all lanes on the slip road have now re-opened.

