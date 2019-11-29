Heavy traffic remains in Portsmouth city centre after earlier Black Friday gridlock

MOTORISTS driving in Portsmouth city centre are still facing heavy traffic following the earlier gridlock.

Drivers were this morning warned off ‘severe’ disruptions on the M275 southbound and AA traffic is reporting that congestion and slow traffic remains on the motorway this evening.

Traffic map shows congestion throughout the city this evening. Picture: Google

The annual Black Friday sales are taking place in shops across the city centre and at Gunwharf Quays today and the Victorian Christmas Festival starts at the Historic Dockyard.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Victorian Christmas Festival

AA Traffic is showing slow traffic across the city centre this evening including around Gunwharf Quays, Old Portsmouth and the city centre.

Portsmouth City Council earlier advised that anyone planning on travelling into the city for the Black Friday sales or the market at the Historic Dockyard in The Hard should use the Park and Ride service.

READ MORE: Sky have made a sequel to E.T. - and you can watch it here

The bus, which leaves every seven to eight minutes, is described as being ‘the easy way to reach the city centre shops and Gunwharf Quays’ and users can get off at The Hard.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.