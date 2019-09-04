Here is when Portsmouth train lines will be closed for maintenance

Have your say

TRAIN lines across the city are due to be closed for maintenance work and mean disruption to South Western Railway services.

The lines between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour will be closed Sunday until late afternoon for maintenance work.

Until mid morning, all lines in the Portsmouth area (except the route between Cosham and Havant) will be closed.

Buses will replace all train services between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

Trains to Portsmouth via Fareham will be diverted to Havant. Bus services will run between Cosham and Portsmouth Harbour.

SEE ALSO: Audi spotted stuck in water at Portsmouth Harbour - before owner gets back in and drives off

From mid morning to late afternoon buses will replace train services between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour.

Due to limited platform space at Portsmouth & Southsea, some services will be replaced by buses between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour.

Lines will re-open at 4pm and the normal train service (with some alterations for the work at London Waterloo) will be restored soon afterwards.

SEE ALSO: See if your area could become a resident's parking zone on this map