Here’s where there will be roadworks on major roads in and near Hampshire this week

This is Highways England’s roadworks update for the forthcoming week.

A27 Havant: street lighting

Work to replace street lighting cable along the A27 continues. The westbound carriageway from the Langstone junction to the A3(M) junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Monday, May 13 (Monday to Friday only). A diversion will be in place via Park Road, west along New Road and Bedhampton Road.

M27 junctions 3 to 4 Southampton: bridge reconstruction

Work continues on the Romsey Road bridge near junction 3. A 50mph speed restriction is in place on the M27 east and westbound carriageways beneath the bridge until winter 2019.

M27 junctions 4 Southampton to 11 Fareham: smart motorway

Work to convert the M27 into a smart motorway continues. There are 24-hour narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction will be in place until 2021.



A3 Guildford: slip road widening

Work to widen the southbound slip road at the Stoke Interchange continues. Narrow lanes are in place on the southbound exit slip road at the Stoke Interchange 24 hours a day until June.

A3 Petersfield: road markings

Road marking renewal along the A3 continues. The southbound carriageway will be closed from the Midhurst/Sheet Link junction to Weston overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for two nights. A diversion will be in place via the A272 and B2070.

M3 junctions 9 to 10 Winchester: drainage

Drainage along the M3 starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on the north and southbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday for six nights (Monday to Friday only).

M3 junction 14 Eastleigh: street lighting

Street lighting work along the M3/M27 starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on the link from the M3 southbound carriageway to the M27 westbound carriageway overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for three weeks (Monday to Friday only).