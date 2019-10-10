How to get to the Great South Run 2019 in Portsmouth

Tens of thousands of runners are set to take part in the Great South Run.

The event is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and will take place in Portsmouth once again.

Running past HMS Victory

20,000 people are expected to travel to the city for the 10 mile run on Sunday, October 20 – with the 5k, canine, junior and mini runs taking place on Saturday, October 19.

Here's what you need to know about getting to Portsmouth:

Where does the Great South Run start/ finish?

The run begins and ends in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, so you will have to make your way to there if you are taking part in the race - or if you are accompanying someone who is doing it.

How to get to Great South Run by train?

There are three train stations in the city within walking distance of the run.

This includes Portsmouth Harbour (1.5 miles) Portsmouth & Southsea (1.5 miles), and Fratton (1.8 miles).

READ MORE: These are the start times for the Great South Run 2019

South Western Railway (SWR) are offering 30 per cent discount for advance fares in standard and first class for the Great South Run weekend.

Discounted tickets are on sale from August 13 until October 20. They are available online only through this link here. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the discounted tickets click here.

SWR advise that runners and spectators aim to get to Portsmouth for 8am to give them the most time to get assembly area.

By car

Great South Run recommends that people coming to the event use Portsmouth's public transport system wherever possible.

Traffic in and out of Portsmouth is limited to two main routes – the Western entrance (M275) and the Eastern Road (A2030). Once in the city, look for the large digital boards giving parking and traffic information.

Roads used in the run will be closing between 9am and 9.45am, while Pier Road, Clarence Esplanade and Avenue de Caen will all be closed from 6am.

There will be a temporary event car park on Southsea Common at a charge of £10 per vehicle and cars will be allowed to exit from 12.15pm.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Great South Run this year

By ferry

If you are coming to Portsmouth by water for the Great South Run, the event organisers have announced that Hovertravel have agreed to put on additional services, bringing runners and spectators over from the Isle of Wight.

The 10-minute crossings will now start from the earlier time of 10.15am with the start line only a short walk from the Southsea terminal.

For more information click this link to Hovertravel’s website here.

While if you are coming from Gosport, there will be ferry services running every 7.5 minutes on Sunday, October 20.

By bike

A bike park will be available within the D-Day Museum car park. For further information and cycle routes go to this link and select the Visitor Information tab.

By bus

Great South Run's organisers recommend that if you live in the Portsmouth area to consider using the bus services - routes can be checked here.

Are you taking part in the Great South Run this year? Let us know in the comments below.