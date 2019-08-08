Huge delays on the A27 after three-vehicle accident causes chaos

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays of more than an hour after a three-vehicle incident on the A27.

AA traffic news reported that the A27 westbound near Emsworth Services is partially blocked due to the accident.

Delays are said to be increasing between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) with an average speed of five mph.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#A27 #Emsworth Westbound partially blocked near #EmsworthServices due to incident involving three vehicles.’

