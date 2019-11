An incident has partially blocked a busy road in Fareham.

Traffic monitoring Twitter account Romanse said: ‘Partially blocked northbound on Highlands Road due to an incident near Gudge Heath Lane, short delays on approach.’

It comes as a broken down vehicle westbound on the M27 at junction 7 for Hedge End has been cleared.

Romanse tweeted: ‘Delays now easing.’

