Incident on M275 causes delays across Portsmouth

AN INCIDENT on the M275 northbound near the Hilsea interchange is causing delays back into the city.

Two cars collided shortly before 9am this morning, it has been reported.

Drivers on social media reported long delays from Hope Street and Church Street.

Traffic is slow both ways between North End and Fratton on both Kingston Road and Fratton Road.

There are reports of congestion on Northern Parade and London Road on the approach to the Portsbridge Roundabout.

Accident on the northbound carriageway of the M275 in Portsmouth 9am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020

A driver caught in the congestion said they had been in the car for more than an hour while travelling from Southsea to Cosham.

She said: ‘It’s horrendous – we’ve been in the car an hour, usually it only takes twenty minutes.’

The bus provider First Portsmouth said some of its services were affected by the incident.

The company tweeted: ‘Due to an accident on the M275 we are experiencing delays on the PR1, PR2 and X4

‘Services are still on normal route, but there is a lot of traffic congestion.’

Police are attending the scene.