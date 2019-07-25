Inflatable killer whale 'rescued' from M27 near Fareham

Have your say

AN inflatable killer whale was ‘rescued’ after being spotted blocking a lane on the M27.

Police recovered the debris from the motorway near Fareham earlier today.

The inflatable whale, which has been named ‘Kevin’ by officers, is now ‘safe and sound’ at Havant police station.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: 'Well we’ve had some interesting debris jobs reported on the motorway in the past......but never an inflatable killer whale in lane 2!!!!

‘So if you’re missing one from Fareham M27 “Kevin” the killer whale is now safe and sound at Havant Police Station #23754’

Have you lost ‘Kevin’?

'Kevin' the killer whale on the M27. Picture: Hants Road Policing

