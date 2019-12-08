Investigation launched as girl, 10, seriously injured in three-car crash in Wickham

Have your say

An investigation has been launched into a three-car crash which led to six people going to hospital.

The vehicles – a grey Mazda MX-5 and a grey Volkswagen Passat, both travelling eastbound, and a blue Volkswagen Golf travelling westbound – collided at about 6pm on Saturday on the B2177 at Hundred Acres.

The crash happened on Southwick Road. Picture: Google Maps

Five people were taken to the QA Hospital in Portsmouth, while a sixth person later visited the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews from Fareham and Cosham, who released one person trapped in their car, joined forces with three ambulances, an air ambulance and police.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, but a 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘Women and children were among those taken to hospital following a head-on collision in a non-life threatening condition.’

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash to come forward to help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190440518.