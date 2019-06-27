Lane blocked on A27 near Portsmouth after accident

One lane was blocked on the A27 near Portsmouth this morning after an incident.

The third lane was closed westbound to traffic because of the accident between the Eastern Road turn-off and the start of the M27. It has now been reopened.

Picture: Highways England

Traffic information service ROMANSE said traffic was backing up to the Havant bypass and the link road to the A3(M).

There are delays of about 40 minutes for drivers heading westbound.

Pictures from the scene show a red car with its front up against the central reservation.

