Lane blocked on M27 after multi-vehicle accident this morning

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays this morning after a multi-vehicle accident on the M27.

The incident has left one lane blocked on entry slip of the westbound carriageway at Junction 7 for Hedge End.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 #HedgeEnd Westbound - Lane one BLOCKED due to a multi vehicle RTI at J7/A334 #HedgeEnd entry slip, delays building on the approach.’

