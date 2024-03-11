M27 traffic: One lane partially blocked between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham with delays building

Motorists are facing lane on a major motorway this morning with one lane partially blocked.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Mar 2024, 07:36 GMT
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reports that a broken down van is obstructing a lane on the M27 westbound this morning.

Delays are building between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is partially BLOCKED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J10/A32 #Fareham due to a broken down van, delays building."

