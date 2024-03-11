M27 traffic: One lane partially blocked between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham with delays building
Motorists are facing lane on a major motorway this morning with one lane partially blocked.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reports that a broken down van is obstructing a lane on the M27 westbound this morning.
Delays are building between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is partially BLOCKED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J10/A32 #Fareham due to a broken down van, delays building."