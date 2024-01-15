News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth traffic: Lane blocked on M27 in Fareham due to "incident" delays up to Park gate

A lane on a major motorway have been blocked following an "incident".

By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel report that a lane on the M27 is shut between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham. They first reported the incident at 5.24pm. Tailbacks are being reported from junction 9 for Park Gate.

They report: "#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, delays from J9/A27 #ParkGate." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

