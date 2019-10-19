Lanes between M3 and M27 closed after emergency roadworks - live updates

Have your say

Drivers face delays of up to half-an-hour on the M3 this morning after emergency roadworks.

All three lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway at junction 13 for Eastleigh, with traffic being diverted off at the junction.

Hampshire County Council’s roads team Romanse said drivers should expect a delay of 30 minutes on the southbound route.

READ MORE: Portsmouth residents furious at noisy overnight roadworks that have left them unable to sleep

Traffic is currently stretching back towards junction 11 at Winchester.

Highways England earlier said the delays were due to overrunning roadworks but have since clarified that emergency infrastructure repairs are being carried out.

All three lanes are closed

More to follow.

READ MORE: Full list of road closures for the Great South Run in Portsmouth

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.