Lanes blocked between M27 and M275 towards Portsmouth after crash

Lanes are blocked between the M27 and the M275 this evening after a crash.

Traffic information service Romanse said the southbound route is at a standstill between Junction 12 of the M27 at Port Solent and Junction 1 of the M275 at Tipner.

All three lanes were closed following the crash but the third lane has now reopened to traffic.

Police are at the scene dealing with the collision.

Highways England has warned drivers to take care on approach to the incident.

More to follow.

