Limited parking at Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool for week as SGN installS gas pipes to Hilsea Lido

There will be limited parking at a popular splash park for a week while gasworks are completed.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that the parking by the Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool will be restricted from Wednesday, March 19.

The limited parking is due to SGN installing gas pipes to Hilsea Lido which is currently undergoing a multi-million pound regeneration project.

Drone footage has captured the significant progress being made at Hilsea Lido. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Drone footage has captured the significant progress being made at Hilsea Lido. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A Portsmouth City Council notice said: “The Beard management team want to cause as little disruption as possible to the public, and will open the car park again as soon as they are able.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this.”

For more information about Hilsea Lido, click here.

