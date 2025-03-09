There will be limited parking at a popular splash park for a week while gasworks are completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited parking is due to SGN installing gas pipes to Hilsea Lido which is currently undergoing a multi-million pound regeneration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone footage has captured the significant progress being made at Hilsea Lido. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A Portsmouth City Council notice said: “The Beard management team want to cause as little disruption as possible to the public, and will open the car park again as soon as they are able.