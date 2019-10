Have your say

THERE are still long delays westbound on the Chichester by-pass after a road traffic incident earlier this morning.

The incident occurred between the Bognor and Fishbourne roundabouts.

Chichester Police tweeted: ‘We have one lane shut on the westbound carriageway of the A27 on the approach to the Fishbourne roundabout. It’s causing heavy traffic on the westbound carriageway.’

The police have now confirmed the lane has reopened but the road is still very congested.