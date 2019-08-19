Long delays on M27 after lorry hits central reservation near Fareham

Drivers faced traffic chaos on Hampshire’s major roads this afternoon after a crash on the M27 near Fareham.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said one lane of the exit slip road at Junction 11 westbound has been blocked because of the incident.

One lane is blocked on the M27 sliproad

Police said a van had hit the central reservation, and no other vehicles had been involved.

Drivers were queuing back as far as the start of the A3(M) at Havant.

It comes after a lorry crossed the M3 motorway near Winchester earlier this afternoon and got stuck between the two carriageways.

Police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with the incident – read the latest update here.

Highways England said three lanes had been closed – two southbound and one northbound – and that drivers should expect delays of up to two hours.

