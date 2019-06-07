Long delays on M27 near Portsmouth as one lane blocked after crash

There are long delays for drivers on the M27 after a crash this morning.

The first two lanes were blocked eastbound between Junction 12, at the junction to the M275, and the A27. One has now reopened.

Traffic is queuing back nearly as far as Junction 10 of the M27, at Fareham.

The accident happened just before 10.30am this morning.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has warned drivers to expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

Breaking news

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone is injured.

There are also queues for drivers travelling northbound on the M275 out of Portsmouth while emergency services attend the incident.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning following the heavy rain this morning – which culd get worse later this afternoon with thundery showers forecast to hit the region.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice: ‘Please take extra care when driving in wet conditions. Make sure when you’re out on the roads you switch your lights on, reduce your speed and maintain a safe stopping distance.’

More to follow.

