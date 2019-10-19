Long M3 and M27 delays as lanes closed after emergency roadworks - live updates

Drivers face delays of up to half-an-hour on the M3 this morning after emergency roadworks.

All three lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway at junction 13 for Eastleigh, with traffic being diverted off at the junction.

READ MORE: Portsmouth residents furious at noisy overnight roadworks that have left them unable to sleep

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.