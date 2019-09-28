M27, A3 and A3(M) roadworks taking place this week - full list

Have your say

Here are the latest roadworks taking place on our major roads this week, including the M27, A3 and A3(M).

The list, released by Highways England, includes street lighting work taking place on the A3(M) near Havant.

M27 junctions 3 to 4 Southampton, Hampshire: bridge reconstruction

Work to maintain journeys and ensure road user safety by replacing the Romsey Road bridge near junction 3 continues this week.

A 50mph speed restriction is in place on the M27 east and westbound carriageways beneath the bridge until winter 2019.

M27 junctions 4 Southampton to 11 Fareham: smart motorway

Work to improve journeys by converting the M27 into a smart motorway continues this week.

READ MORE: Punny sign appears over M27 after Supreme Court rules prorogation was ‘unlawful’

24-hour narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction will be in place until 2021.

A3 Petersfield/Queen Elizabeth Country Park: drainage

Work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the drainage system along the A3 at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park finishes this week.

The northbound slip roads at the Country Park will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday September 30.

In addition, the southbound slip roads at the Country Park will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday October 1 for three nights.

Signed diversion will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

READ MORE: Safety work on ‘Portsmouth’s most dangerous road’ is step forward but ‘more needs to be done’

A3 Guildford, Surrey: slip road widening and street lighting

Work to improve the street lighting and safety by widening the southbound slip road at the University Interchange continues this week.

Narrow lanes are in place on the A3 northbound carriageway and University exit slip road 24 hours a day until March.

In addition, the southbound exit and entry slip roads at the university junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday October 8.

Signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

A3 Ockham to Compton, Surrey: road markings

Work to renew the road markings along the A3 southbound takes place this week.

The A3 southbound from Ockham to Compton will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October.

A signed diversion will be in place via Ripley, the A247, A25, Guildford, the A31 Farnham Road and the B3000.

A3(M) junctions 4 to 5 Havant: street lighting

Work to improve journeys by maintaining the street lighting near junctions 4 and 5 of the A3(M) starts this week.

The northbound link from the A27 to the A3(M) and the northbound slip roads at junction 5 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday September 30 for two nights.

In addition, the A3(M) southbound will be closed from junction 3 to junction 5 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Wednesday October 2 for three nights.

A signed diversion will be in place via Hulbert Road, B2150 and Bedhampton Hill.