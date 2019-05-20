M27: Accident between Fareham and Portsmouth 

QUEUES are building on the M27 this morning due to an accident between junctions for Fareham and Portsmouth.

Drivers are warned to expect slow moving traffic on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 12.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Slow moving traffic between J11/A27 #Wallington Rbt #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to incident.’

