Parts of the M27 and A27 will be closed overnight this week for work to take place on street lighting.

Highways England has confirmed a number of closures and diversions while the work is carried out over the next few days.

The M27

The A27 eastbound will be shut between the A3(M) to the A3023 Langstone junction between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday May 14 for two nights.

A diversion will be in place via Bedhampton and Havant.

The link road between the M275 northbound and the M27 westbound will also be closed between 9pm and 6am on Wednesday May 15.

Drivers will have to take an alternative route via the M27 eastbound to the Eastern Rosad roundabout, before returning west across the city.

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 12 will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am, on Friday May 17.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A2030 Eastern Road roundabout and return.