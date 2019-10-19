Have your say

There are long delays on the M27 and M3 this afternoon after emergency roadworks.

Two lanes are currently closed between Junction 12 and 13 of the M3 in both directions.

It means that drivers are unable to use the link roads to travel between the M27 and M3.

Highways England has advised people to plan extra time for their journeys and to use the diversions marked out.

Here are the diversions if you are travelling between the two motorways:

Travelling from Junction 4 of the M27 eastbound to the M3

Drivers travelling northbound are able to access the M3 Junction 14 via the link road from Junction 4 of the M27 eastbound. However, are not able to via the M27 westbound at J5 or the Chilworth Link:

- For traffic intending to join the M3 northbound via the Chilworth Link road, from the Chilworth roundabout join the A27 (Bassett Green Road) for approximately one mile and continue eastbound to the junction with the A335 (Stoneham Way).

- Turn left at the junction and join the A335, following to M27 Junction 5.

- At the roundabout, rejoin the main diversion route northbound to M3 Junction 13 (below) using the second exit and joining Stoneham Lane or using the first exit to rejoin the M27 westbound carriageway.

Travelling from westbound M27 to the M3 northbound

- Exit the M27 at Junction 5. At the roundabout, take the exit to join Stoneham Lane.

- Follow for approximately 0.75 miles.

- At the next roundabout use the second exit and join Chestnut Avenue.

- At the next roundabout use the first exit and join Passfield Avenue.

- Continue on Passfield Avenue for approximately 0.75 miles, to the traffic signal controlled A335 (Leigh Road) junction.

- Turn left and join the A335, continue beneath the M3.

- Turn left at the junction to rejoin the M3 northbound.

Travelling southbound on the M3

- Leave the M3 at Junction 13.

- At the A335 (Leigh Road) junction, turn right onto Leigh Road and follow until Passfield Avenue junction.

- Turn right and join Passfield Avenue.

- Follow for approximately 0.75 miles to a roundabout.

- Turn right and join Chestnut Avenue.

- Continue to the next roundabout.

- Use the first exit and join Stoneham Lane.

- Continue for approximately 0.75 miles, to the M27 Junction 5 interchange.

- At the interchange roundabout, use the second exit to rejoin the M27 eastbound or the fourth exit to rejoin the M27 westbound.

- Continue westbound on the M27 to Junction 4 to complete the diversion.