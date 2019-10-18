M27 breakdown causes delays

Have your say

A BROKEN down vehicle causing a lane to be blocked on the M27 westbound this morning has now been cleared.

The incident happened about 7am between junction 9 and junction 8.

It caused delays of about 20 minutes, according to Hampshire County Council’s live traffic feed Romanse.

