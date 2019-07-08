M27 closed after car fire with 80 minute delays between Hedge End and Southampton

Have your say

A CAR fire has caused the M27 to be completely closed this morning.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Stoneham.

Highways England have also said that the M27 has been shut eastbound for safety.

They initially tweeted: ‘#M27 j7 #HedgeEnd to J5 #Stoneham #TrafficOfficers currently have westbound traffic held due to a car fire.’

Highways England then later added: ‘Update. For safety and to enable access for @HantsFire the eastbound #M27 also has traffic held in all lanes. #M27 fully closed at this time.’

ROMANSE are warning motorists that there are delays of 80 minutes on the M27 currently.

Car fire on the M27 this morning. Picture: Highways England

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.