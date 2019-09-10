Have your say

Football fans travelling into Southampton tonight have been warned to plan an alternative route after part of the M27 was closed.

The road has been blocked westbound between Junction 5 for Eastleigh and Junction 4 for the M3 exit after a van caught fire and oil was spilled over the carriageway.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 9 at Whiteley and is being diverted by Highways England.

The closure is causing problems for football fans heading into the city tonight for England’s football match against Kosovo at St Mary’s Stadium.

Hampshire police said those heading to the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, should take an alternative route via the A335 to the M3 southbound, before rejoining the M27 going west.

Police have also warned that the route may be closed overnight as the road may need to be resurfaced.

About 150 litres of oil and fuel has been spilt.

Hampshire Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been at the scene.

An ambulance service spokesperson said no-one was injured in the fire.

In a statement Highways England said: ‘All traffic remains held at this time.

‘Please remain in your vehicles as you are preventing other emergency service vehicles attending scene.

‘Traffic Officers have started turning traffic around to come off at J5 – please follow instructions and await instruction.

‘Please remain in your vehicles and do not walk around the carriageway – all services are working hard to get things moving.’