Drivers on the M27 face another huge 55-mile diversion later this month as more work is carried out to demolish an old bridge.

Highways England is replacing the bridge which carries the A3057 Romsey Road over the M27 near to Junction 3 for Southampton.

The westbound diversion route during the Romsey bridge M27 closure. Picture: Highways England

A new overpass was opened to traffic at the start of December but there will be a three-day closure between 10pm on Friday January 31 and 5am on Monday February 3 for more work to be done.

It will mean the motorway is closed between Junction 3 and 4 in both directions.

READ MORE: Fascinating time-lapse video shows M27 footbridge being demolished

Official diversion routes include a 55-mile diversion for drivers travelling westbound between Junction 4, at the link to the M3, and Junction 2 at Ower.

The eastbound diversion route during the Romsey bridge M27 closure. Picture: Highways England

It will mean traffic being diverted north up the M3 and A34, before taking the A303 westbound through Andover to Amesbury.

From there the route follows the A345 southbound to Salisbury, and then the A36 to join the M27 again.

Diversions for eastbound drivers will depend on where they are heading – either towards Portsmouth or London – and the size of the vehicle.

The routes are the same as drivers faced during road closures in September 2018, when the western bridge was demolished.

They led to huge congestion on neighbouring roads, including on the edge of Southampton, as drivers tried to find an alternative route.

READ MORE: The new driving laws coming into force in 2020 every Portsmouth motorist needs to know about

Highways England said the diversion routes were selected to ‘disperse the traffic as much as possible’, and to avoid residential areas where possible.

On its website it added: ‘The planned weekend closure and contingency have been selected to avoid the Christmas holidays and significant football fixtures.’

Romsey Road will also be shut for safety reasons while the work is taking place.

The replacement bridge has a different design and will have a lifespan of 120 years.

Note – An earlier version of this story said the closure would take place between Friday January 10 and Monday January 13. Highways England has changed the dates of the closure to Friday January 31 to Monday February 3.