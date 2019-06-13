Part of the M27 will be closed between Portsmouth and Fareham for 24 hours this weekend while bridge demolition takes place.

The stretch between Junction 9, at Whiteley, and Junction 11, at Portchester, will be shut between 9pm on Friday June 14 and 9pm on Saturday June 15.

Diversion from Junction 11 to Junction 9. Picture: Highways England/Google

Highways England have said the closure is needed to allow them to demolish the North Fareham footbridge.

It is being knocked down as part of a series of improvements to the motorway between Junction 4 and Junction 11, turning the route into a smart motorway.

Here are the diversion routes drivers can expect this weekend:

Diversion from Junction 11 to Junction 9. Picture: Highways England/Google

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 9-11)

Take the A27 exit on the roundabout and take the third exit (straight on) at the Segensworth Roundabout.

Follow the A27 straight on through Catisfield until you get to the roundabout by Fareham train station. Take the third exit onto the A27, and the third exit at the Quay Street Roundabout.

Carry on along the A27 until you get the roundabout at Junction 11.

Diversion from Junction 10 to Junction 9. Picture: Highways England/Google

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 10-11)

Join the A32 Wickham Road going south, and take the second exit (straight on) at the first roundabout.

Carry on to the Wickham Road Roundabout, where you take the first left onto Wallington Way. From there go straight on at the Broadcut Roundabout, and then take the second exit at the Delme Roundabout to join the A27, which leads to the roundabout at Junction 11.

Diversion from Junction 10 to Junction 11. Picture: Highways England/Google

Westbound diversion route (Junction 11-9)

Join the A27, taking the first exit at Station Roundabout in Fareham and carrying on past Catisfield.

Take the third exit at St Margaret’s Roundabout (straight on) and the fourth exit at the Segensworth Roundabout, leading to the roundabout at Junction 9.

Westbound diversion route (Junction 11-10)

Drive south on the A32, taking the second exit at the roundabout.

Diversion from Junction 9 to Junction 11. Picture: Highways England/Google

Carry on to the Wickham Road Roundabout, where you take the first left onto Wallington Way. From there go straight on at the Broadcut Roundabout, and then take the fourth exit at the Delme Roundabout to join the A27.

Take the first exit at Station Roundabout in Fareham and carrying on past Catisfield.

Take the third exit at St Margaret’s Roundabout (straight on) and the fourth exit at the Segensworth Roundabout, leading to the roundabout at Junction 9.