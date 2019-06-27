Have your say

THE M27 is set to be partly closed over the weekend while a new 1,000 tonne bridge is installed.

Motorists are being warned that will be shut between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday, July 1 while the bridge is being installed - it will be closed between junction 3, for Southampton City Centre, and junction 4, for the M3.

Diversion for traffic heading Eastbound towards Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

The new bridge, which replaces the Romsey Road one that Highways England demolished last year, weighs 1,069 tonnes and it will be lifted into place over the coming days.

There will be a series of diversion routes in place for motorists over the weekend.

Here is what you need to know:

Eastbound diversion for London-bound traffic. Picture: Google Maps

Eastbound

For traffic on the M27 coming from the A31 and heading to London or the M3.

Light vehicles will:

- be diverted off at M27 junction 2

Diversion for Westbound traffic on the M27 this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

- take the A36 and the A3090 through Romsey towards M3 junction 11

HGVs will:

- be diverted off the M27 at junction 2, then on to Romsey and onto the A27

- take the A27 through North Baddesley to Chilworth roundabout

- take the A33 to join the M3 northbound

This route avoids low bridges on the A3090.

Traffic of any type on the M27 coming from the A31 and heading towards M27 east (for example from Bournemouth to Portsmouth) will:

be diverted off the M27 at junction 3

- take the M271 and then the A3057 northbound

- before Romsey, take the A27 eastbound through North Baddesley and Chilworth Roundabout

- rejoin the M27 at junction 5

Westbound

Light vehicles will be diverted via M3 junction 11 down the A3090 through Romsey and down the A36 to M27 junction 2.

Heavy goods vehicles (HGVS) will:

- be diverted off at M27 junction 5

- take the A27 to Chilworth Roundabout

- continue along the A27 through North Baddesley

- drive down the A3057 and onto the M271

- rejoin the M27 at junction 3

