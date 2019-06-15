M27 closure sparks delays on diversion routes as Fareham to Whiteley stretch is shut

DELAYS are building this morning as demolition work has shut a stretch of the M27.

Highways England are tearing down the North Fareham footbridge this weekend.

Traffic is stopped in both directions between Junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 11 for Fareham.

The work comes as part of a scheme to turn the M27 into a smart motorway from Junction 4 at Eastleigh to Junction 11.

ROMANSE has warned the eastbound diversion route is already slow between The Avenue and Quay Street Roundabout with a current 30-minute delay.

The closure started at 9pm last night and ends at 9pm tonight.

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 9-11)

Take the A27 exit on the roundabout and take the third exit (straight on) at the Segensworth Roundabout.

Follow the A27 straight on through Catisfield until you get to the roundabout by Fareham train station. Take the third exit onto the A27, and the third exit at the Quay Street Roundabout.

Carry on along the A27 until you get the roundabout at Junction 11.

Eastbound diversion route (Junction 10-11)

Join the A32 Wickham Road going south, and take the second exit (straight on) at the first roundabout.

Carry on to the Wickham Road Roundabout, where you take the first left onto Wallington Way. From there go straight on at the Broadcut Roundabout, and then take the second exit at the Delme Roundabout to join the A27, which leads to the roundabout at Junction 11.

Westbound diversion route (Junction 11-9)

Join the A27, taking the first exit at Station Roundabout in Fareham and carrying on past Catisfield.

Take the third exit at St Margaret’s Roundabout (straight on) and the fourth exit at the Segensworth Roundabout, leading to the roundabout at Junction 9.