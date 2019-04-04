M27 crash causing nearly hour long delays towards Portsmouth 

Have your say

DRIVERS heading towards Portsmouth on the M27 this morning are facing delays of almost an hour after a crash.

The accident happened on the Eastbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 8, for A3024 Bursledon.

One lane is blocked on the M27 this morning as a result of the crash.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account is warning that the incident is causing delays of 50 minutes back towards Junction 5, for Eastleigh.

The account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to RTI, approx 50 mins delay from J5/A335 #Eastleigh.’

