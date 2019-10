Have your say

A CRASH on the M27 this lunchtime caused two lanes to be blocked – causing motorists delays.

The incident happened between junction 5 and 7 heading eastbound at 12.45pm.

Police were approaching the scene as traffic builds back to junction 4.

The collision appears to have involved two vehicles.

It was initially thought the incident was a breakdown.

All lanes were being held during the recovery operation but are now cleared.