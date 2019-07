THERE were delays on the M27 this morning due to a road traffic incident involving a lorry and a car.

One lane on the westbound carriageway was blocked due to an incident between junction 9, the Park Gate turn off and Junction 8, A3024 exit for Bursledon. Delays were heading back towards Junction 11 and the A27 for Fareham.

Delays are building on M27 westbound.''Picture: Paul Jacobs (142476-229)

Highways England have now announced that the vehicle has been recovered and the lane has reopened for traffic.