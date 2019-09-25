M27: Delays building as one lane blocked

COMMUTERS have been warned about delays due to a lane blockage on the M27.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth vs Southampton: Here's what it was like on the streets of Portsmouth before and after the south coast derby

One lane is blocked westbound due to a broken down vehicle at Junction 8 for Bursledon.

SEE ALSO: Group of travellers arrive at Portsmouth Park and Ride centre

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.