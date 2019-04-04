M27: Delays building at Portsmouth junction as lane blocked

DRIVERS should expect delays on the M27 after a broken down vehicle has blocked one lane.

WANT MORE: Join our Traffic and Travel group to stay updated on the roads in your area

The westbound carriageway at Junction 12 and the M275 is currently at a ‘standstill’ according to one motorist.

ROMANSE twweted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth, heavy delays building on approach.’

More to follow.

READ MORE: Streets in Portsmouth with schools on could be closed at busy times to improve safety and air quality

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.