A BROKEN down vehicle is causing increasing delays westbound on the M27.

Traffic congestion is building after Highways England have reported a broken down car in lane one between Junction 9 for Park Gate and Junction 8 for the Windhover turn off.

Traffic flow in the area has already been affected by the ongoing roadworks with speed restrictions of 50 miles per hour.

The free recovery service has been deployed and are on route to recover the car.