M27 delays near Portsmouth for rush hour drivers after vehicle fire
Rush hour drivers are facing delays following a vehicle fire on the M27 near Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”
Meanwhile there are also delays further along the motorway. The AA said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).
“Very slow traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area. Lanes three and four (of four) are closed.”