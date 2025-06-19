M27 delays near Portsmouth for rush hour drivers after vehicle fire

Rush hour drivers are facing delays following a vehicle fire on the M27 near Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NW

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”

Meanwhile there are also delays further along the motorway. The AA said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).

“Very slow traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area. Lanes three and four (of four) are closed.”