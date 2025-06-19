M27 delays near Portsmouth for rush hour drivers after vehicle fire

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 18:13 BST
Rush hour drivers are facing delays following a vehicle fire on the M27 near Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”

Meanwhile there are also delays further along the motorway. The AA said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).

“Very slow traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area. Lanes three and four (of four) are closed.”

