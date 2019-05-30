M27: Delays of 50 minutes and one lane blocked after lorry and car crash

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays of up to 50 minutes after an accident on the M27 this morning.

A lane is blocked on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 4 for Bassett and Junction 5 for Eastleigh after a lorry and a car were involved in a collision.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED between J4/#M3 #Bassett and J5/A335 #Stoneham Interchange #Eastleigh due to earlier RTI, approx delays of 50 minutes heading back towards J3/#M271 #Rownhams Interchange.’

