M27 incidents in both directions causing delays in rush hour traffic

A ROAD traffic incident is causing traffic congestion on the M27 westbound this morning.

One lane has been blocked following the collision between junction 9 Park Gate and junction 8 Bursledon.

Hampshire County Council’s live travel update reported ‘delays were building on approach’ following the incident just after 7am this morning.

Heading the opposite direction eastbound, between the same two junctions, there is also a lane blocked following a vehicle breakdown.

Driving conditions have been made difficult following the heavy rain this morning.