M27 lane closed near Portsmouth after HGV catches fire

Have your say

A lane on the M27 had to be closed this morning after a heavy goods vehicle caught fire.

Fire crews from Cosham and Fareham were called out shortly before 9.45am to reports of a fire on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 at Fareham and Junction 12 at Port Solent.

The incident happened on the M27 this morning.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire originated in the driver’s cabin of the lorry.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

READ MORE: Driver escapes serious injury after horrific car crash in Hampshire

The crew were able to extinguish the blaze using a hose reel, and the stop message came in at 10.05am.

Police were also called to the scene to help manage the lane closure. The road has since been reopened.

READ MORE: M27 drivers face another huge 55-mile diversion during three-day closure next month