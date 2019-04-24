M27 lanes blocked after crash as motorists warned of delays 

A CRASH has caused two lanes on the M27 to be blocked this morning.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5.

Romanse are warning that there are ‘heavy delays building on approach' with disruption of 40 minutes being reported currently.

They tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Two lanes BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd Interchange and J5/A335 #Stoneham Interchange #Eastleigh due to RTI.

‘Heavy delays building on approach.’

READ MORE: ‘Blood rain’ is causing cars in Portsmouth to be covered in dust

Motorists are being warned of delays on M27

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

READ MORE: These are the most popular Portsmouth secondary schools for children starting in September

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.